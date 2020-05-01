|
|
Louaun M. Cruze
Richmond, Ind. - Louaun M. Cruze, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Louaun was born on October 6, 1942, in Connersville, Indiana, and lovingly raised by Alton K. and Anna C. Bewely Lawson. She was a 1960 graduate of Brookville High School in Indiana. Louaun worked as a secretary for West End Bank and Hills Roses. She was also a longtime employee of the Flowing Wells Volunteer Fire Department in Tucson, Arizona. Louaun was a member of First Christian Church in Richmond. She loved the outdoors, whether in the mountains or water. Louaun also enjoyed playing bingo, crafting, knitting, and even fantasy football.
Survivors include her daughter, Tamara Geiling of Cottonwood, Arizona; sons, Scott Geiling of Richmond and Jeffrey (Sompron) Geiling of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Heather (Jay) Musty, Shealee Rusk, Anthony (Laura) Geiling, and Samantha Geiling; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, David Cruze, who died in 2011 and parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Louaun M. Cruze will be private. Private graveside service will be at Old Teegarden Cemetery in Ansonia, Ohio, with Rev. Cindy Ploughe officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 1 to May 3, 2020