Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
auditorium, Jacaranda Trace
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louella Schweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louella Stephens Schweitzer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louella Stephens Schweitzer Obituary
Louella Stephens Schweitzer

Venice - Louella Stephens Schweitzer, 91, died May 19, 2019 peacefully at her home in Venice, FL with her family at her side.

Burial will take place at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown, IN at a later date.

Louella lived in Cambridge City, IN from 1958 to 1984. She was as a member of the West Richmond Friends Meeting (Quaker) in Richmond, IN and was an associate member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice. She was an avid golfer and member of the Jacaranda West Country Club for nearly 20 years, as well as a regular member of the bridge groups at Jacaranda Trace. She did volunteer work at hospitals and Red Cross in any community where she lived.

She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Stephen) Beamish of Fountain Hills, AZ; a son, Ted (Nancy) Macy of Venice, FL; a stepdaughter, Karen Corson of St Petersburg, FL ; niece, Sondra Thompson of Knightstown, IN; niece, Lea Ulmer of New Castle, IN; other nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Richard H Schweitzer III; a sister, Artie June Porter of Lewisville, IN; a half-sister Louise Darling of New Castle, IN; a half-brother, John Melton of California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.