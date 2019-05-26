|
|
Louella Stephens Schweitzer
Venice - Louella Stephens Schweitzer, 91, died May 19, 2019 peacefully at her home in Venice, FL with her family at her side.
Burial will take place at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown, IN at a later date.
Louella lived in Cambridge City, IN from 1958 to 1984. She was as a member of the West Richmond Friends Meeting (Quaker) in Richmond, IN and was an associate member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice. She was an avid golfer and member of the Jacaranda West Country Club for nearly 20 years, as well as a regular member of the bridge groups at Jacaranda Trace. She did volunteer work at hospitals and Red Cross in any community where she lived.
She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Stephen) Beamish of Fountain Hills, AZ; a son, Ted (Nancy) Macy of Venice, FL; a stepdaughter, Karen Corson of St Petersburg, FL ; niece, Sondra Thompson of Knightstown, IN; niece, Lea Ulmer of New Castle, IN; other nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Richard H Schweitzer III; a sister, Artie June Porter of Lewisville, IN; a half-sister Louise Darling of New Castle, IN; a half-brother, John Melton of California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019