Camden, Ohio - Louis E. Broermann, aka "Pinky", "Dad", "Grandpa Pink", age 77 passed away on Friday October 18th, 2019. He was born on May 25th, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart, Judy (Wurzelbacher). They were married for 55 years. Pinky was a lifelong farmer in Preble County. There wasn't anything Pinky loved more than his family, farming and a good sporting event. He was an inspiration to all and known for his contagious smile. He is survived by his wife Judy, 5 children: Donna (Fred) Ridder, Mike (Lisa) Broermann, Jim (Amy) Broermann, Diane (Mick) Hurney, and Ann (Doug) Hanen. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lou and Cleo (Kennedy) Broermann, brothers Vince and Joe Broermann, sister Celeste Broermann and brother-in-law Tom Wurzelbacher. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Camden, OH on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:30 am. Immediately following, burial services will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in College Corner, OH. Visitation calling hours will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home in Eaton, OH on Monday, October 21st. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the gofundme page for Louis "Pinky" Broermann Memorial Fund benefiting Angelman Syndrome. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019