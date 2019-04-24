|
Louise Penny
Fountain City - Louise Ann Siefen Penney, 88, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Monday, April 22, in the comfort of home.
She was born on July 22,1930 in Detroit, Michigan to John Forest and Inez Susan Huntley Siefen. She married James V. Penny on October 23, 1953. They raised their family and were blessed with 33 years together until his death on February 14, 1987.
Mrs. Penny was a member of the former Fountain City United Methodist Church and formerly worked at the Happy Time Preschool there. She was a homemaker and babysat for several children over the years who came to know her as Aunt Louise and Grandma Penny. She formerly worked in the dietary department at Reid Health. She volunteered at the Levi Coffin House and was once recognized as Parade Marshal of Levi Coffin Days.
Mrs. Penny will be missed by her children, Dennis & Vicky Penny, Debbie & Buster Newton, Donna & Kurt Jones, Phyllis & Bill Newton and Joyce Robinson; 15 grandchildren, William & Vicki Newton, Kim & Duane Pettit, Laura & Max Adams, Rebecca & Tony Ward, Brandi Skeeters, Michelle & James Jacobs, Abre & Todd Todeff, Keith Penny, Missy Fisher, Travis Newton, Michael & Misty Gray, Chad & Cassie Newton, Amber Palmeri, Matt Palmeri, Rylee Jones 47great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Huckleburg.
Mrs. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Scott Matthew Penny; sister, Dorothy Tucker and brother, John Siefen.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Levi Coffin House Association, PO Box 77, Fountain City, IN 47341 or the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240
