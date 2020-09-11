1/1
Louise Stinson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Stinson

Brownsville, Ind. - Louise Stinson, age 84, of Brownsville, Indiana, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home.

Born December 16, 1935, in Brownsville, Indiana, to William and Isabelle Funk Brandenburg, Louise was a life-long resident of Brownsville. She graduated from Brownsville High School. Louise worked at Marie's Fashion Spot for her sister, Marie Brown, in Liberty, Indiana. She attended First Baptist Church of Centerville, Indiana. Louise enjoyed camping; watching the live eagle cameras in Decorah, Iowa; working word games; and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Bryan (Julie) Stinson, Eric Stinson, LeAnne Eldridge, and Lisa Shiverdecker, all of Brownsville; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Brown of Melbourne, Florida; brother, Lowell (Marilyn) Brandenburg of Brownsville; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends including special friends, Jane Lucas and Thurlene Milsaps; and her little dog, Chopper.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ernest "Junior" Stinson Jr., who died April 27, 2020; son-in-law, Greg Shiverdecker; parents; sister, Carol Jensen; and brothers, Earl and Don Brandenburg.

Graveside service for Louise Stinson will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 407 Short Street, Centerville with Pastor Andrew Stensaas officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask at the cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt-A-Dog, P.O. Box 76, Liberty, IN 47353.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved