Louise Stinson
Brownsville, Ind. - Louise Stinson, age 84, of Brownsville, Indiana, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home.
Born December 16, 1935, in Brownsville, Indiana, to William and Isabelle Funk Brandenburg, Louise was a life-long resident of Brownsville. She graduated from Brownsville High School. Louise worked at Marie's Fashion Spot for her sister, Marie Brown, in Liberty, Indiana. She attended First Baptist Church of Centerville, Indiana. Louise enjoyed camping; watching the live eagle cameras in Decorah, Iowa; working word games; and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Bryan (Julie) Stinson, Eric Stinson, LeAnne Eldridge, and Lisa Shiverdecker, all of Brownsville; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Brown of Melbourne, Florida; brother, Lowell (Marilyn) Brandenburg of Brownsville; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends including special friends, Jane Lucas and Thurlene Milsaps; and her little dog, Chopper.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ernest "Junior" Stinson Jr., who died April 27, 2020; son-in-law, Greg Shiverdecker; parents; sister, Carol Jensen; and brothers, Earl and Don Brandenburg.
Graveside service for Louise Stinson will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 407 Short Street, Centerville with Pastor Andrew Stensaas officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask at the cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt-A-Dog, P.O. Box 76, Liberty, IN 47353.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
