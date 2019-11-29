|
Lowell Dale Bayes
Richmond - Lowell Dale Bayes, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Reid Health following a long battle with cancer.
Lowell was born October 22, 1936, in South Webster, Ohio, to Frank and Rosalie Bayes. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 - 1957. Lowell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne in 1962. He moved to Richmond in 1965 to work for GTE. Lowell retired from Belden in 1999, after 35 years of service, and was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Lowell was formerly active in Bible Study Fellowship and had stood in the Richmond Life Chain for many years. Community service was important to him, as well. Lowell was a blood donor, who had donated 36 pints of blood during his lifetime. He also volunteered for the Birthright walk for several years and was a Cardinal Greenway trail volunteer. Lowell had a life well-lived and was very loved.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Katherine Fike Bayes; children, Daniel Bayes, Matthew Bayes, David Bayes, Karen Horton, and Timothy Murphy; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Crabtree, Shirley Bobbitt, Ben Bayes, and Carolyn Keeton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Kuhn.
Visitation for Lowell Dale Bayes will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Please write Families of Martyrs Fund in the memo box.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019