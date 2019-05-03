|
Lowell Eugene Fisher Jr.
Richmond - Lowell Eugene Fisher Jr., age 73, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) after a long illness surrounded by his family. Lowell was born on September 6, 1945 in Richmond, Indiana to Lowell Eugene Sr. and Lyda Elizabeth Fisher. He was a 1963 graduate of Richmond High School. He did his undergraduate work at Butler University and received his master's degree from Ball State University. Lowell worked for Belden Corporation as a corporate packaging specialist. He also worked many years as a special education teacher. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, ISTA, NEA and Council for Exceptional Children. He was a volunteer scout leader, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of The Improved Order of Redmen. Lowell also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Fisher; his son Matthew (Emily) Fisher; grandchildren Quinten and Nathan Fisher; an aunt, several cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by grandmother Edna Fisher; grandfather Herbert Eichorn; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday (May 6, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. James Heimlich will officiate. A Masonic service will be conducted. Family and friends may call on Sunday (May 5, 2019) from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution to a .
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 3, 2019