Lowell "Dean" Horn
West College Corner - Lowell "Dean" Horn, 66, passed away January 17, 2020 in Hamilton, OH surrounded by his three children after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Dean was born in Richmond, IN on February 11, 1953, son of Addie (McQueen) Horn and Ralph Horn.
Dean was a 1971 graduate of Richmond High School. He served in the U.S. Army and later earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University. In his younger days, Dean loved playing softball and was a lifetime golfer. He was an avid IU basketball and Cincinnati Reds fan and had a love for music and playing the guitar.
Dean was a beloved figure in the community of West College Corner where he owned Deano's CC Tavern for over 20 years. Dean never knew a stranger and was a fun-loving friend to everyone he met.
Survivors include his three children, Heather Horn Somori (husband Reid) of West Chester, OH, Derek Horn of Philadelphia, PA, and Drew Horn of Washington, DC. Also surviving are his siblings, Anthony Smallwood (husband Dean) of Lexington, KY, and Lou Emma Stamper of Beattyville, KY, and several nieces, cousins, and many close friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene Horn, and his sister Linda Horn Heis.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday January 24, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond, IN with Rev. Jay Burden officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday January 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020