Luann Webb
Centerville - Luann F. Webb, 86, passed away on Thursday morning February 21, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. The eldest daughter of John Clinton and Ethel Crawford Fread, Luann was born in Dublin, Indiana on February 7, 1933. She graduated from Lincoln High School, in Cambridge City with the class of 1951. After high school, Luann went on to pursue a lifelong career in the medical profession. She graduated from the St. Elizabeth School of Radiology in Dayton, Ohio, the School of Radiation Therapy, IU Medical Center in Indianapolis and the School of Nuclear Medicine, Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. In all, Luann worked for over 30 years in her chosen career, all the while continuing to increase her knowledge and dedication to her chosen field. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the National Society of Colonial Dames.
Luann was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, James J. Webb, on August 11,1965. They were married in Dublin Indiana on November 19, 1955. Luann and James were both very active in their support of the Salvation Army.
Luann is survived by two sisters, Jane Fread Lumpkin of Centerville and Virginia Fread Parsons of Pershing; Other survivors include, 4 nephews, John (Sonya) Lumpkin, David (Terry) Lumpkin, Joe (friend, Melanie Moyer) Lumpkin and Benjamin (Kimberly) Parsons; A number of great-nieces and great-nephews also hold "Aunt Luann" close in their memory.
There will be no public service. Luann's family will celebrate her life at a future date. Burial at Bentonville Cemetery in Fayette County will be at the convenience of the family.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019