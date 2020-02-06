|
|
Lucille B. Stout-Dilling
Hagerstown - Lucille B. Stout-Dilling, 89, a long time Hagerstown area resident, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The Waters of New Castle, where she had resided for the past few years. She was born near Hagerstown on November 26, 1930 to Clarence and Martha (Hilbert) Belt and was a life long resident of the area. She was a member of Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren, where she had served as piano player for 70 years, beginning at age 10. She had been employed at Perfect Circle, was co-owner of The Tea Room and operated a beauty salon for many years. She was also a member of Red Hat Society. Survivors include 4 children, Gary Stout (Barbara), Greg Stout (Juli), Jeff Stout (Jeanna) and Jon Stout (Marcia); an adopted daughter, Lisa Stout; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; several step-children and step-grandchildren and a sister, Delores Reneau. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Murray Stout; her second husband, Fred Dilling; a son, Joel Stout; a grandson, Trevor; a great-granddaughter, Olivia and 2 brothers, Melvin Belt and Philip Belt. Visitation will be 1 to 3 PM on Sunday, February 9, at Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. Services will follow at 3:00 PM. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020