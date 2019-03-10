Lucille S. Goble



Centerville, Ind. - Lucille S. Goble, age 91, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community.



Born April 6, 1927, in Westville, Illinois, to Charles and Stella Raudis Serepinas, Lucille moved to this community in 1952. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1948 with a B.S. degree in chemistry and microbiology and earned a Master of Arts in Education from Ball State University. Lucille formerly served as the co-director for Fayette Memorial Hospital Laboratory in Connersville, Indiana, for four years and was a teacher for 14 years at Rose Hamilton Elementary School in Centerville.



Survivors include her son, George H. Goble of West Lafayette, Indiana; grandson, Cody Warner of New York, New York; son-in-law, Michael Warner of Banner Elk, North Carolina; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George W. Goble, who died December 7, 2017; daughter, Carol Warner, who died in April 2017; and parents.



A private graveside service for Lucille S. Goble will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary