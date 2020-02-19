|
Lydia E. "Mimi" Clark
Richmond - Lydia E. "Mimi" Clark, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Born September 18, 1921, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Robert Guy and Ruby E. Finch Hodgin, Mimi was a life-long resident of this community. She retired from Perfect Circle. Mimi formerly attended Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking cookies and pies for her family and friends. Mimi loved her dogs and never met a stranger. To know Mimi was to love Mimi.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (George) Hines of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Paula Clark of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren, Ann (Robert Lett) Powell, Beverly (Shane) Whitaker, Jason (Kristy) Hines, Kelly (Jon) Duke, Elaine (Chris) Armentrout, and Tony (Lindsey) Clark; great-grandchildren, Austin (Sarah Welcome) Hines, Makaila (Jerome Day) Moore, Jason (Stephanie Pierson) Hines, Alex Livesay, Evyn Duke, Devon Whitaker, Dylon Whitaker, Jenna Williams, Jackson Armentrout, Joseph Armentrout, Abbi Hines, Connor Clark, and Kellen Clark; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Clark Jr., who died April 12, 1983; son, Rick Clark; twin daughters, Judy Fowler and Becky Grimes; parents; and brothers, Robert, Paul, Harold, Arthur, and Bill Hodgin.
Visitation for Lydia E. "Mimi" Clark will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020