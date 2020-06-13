Lynn D. McDougall
Hudson, Ohio - Lynn D. McDougall, age 88, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. His steadfast kindness, sly sense of humor, wit, congeniality, love for and devotion to his family, and commitment to his community will be sorely missed, but serve as a lodestar for all of those who cherished him.
Born in 1931, in Pine Township, Mercer County, PA, to Homer Oscar and Melda Pearl McDougall, Lynn spent his childhood working on the family farm, which remains in the hands of the McDougall family to this day. After graduation from Grove City High School in 1948, Lynn enrolled at the University of Cincinnati and earned his BS in Metallurgical Engineering in 1954. He remained an active member of the Triangle Fraternity throughout his life and held many of his fraternity brothers as his dearest lifelong friends. Upon graduation, Lynn enlisted in the United States Navy, attended Officers School, and served throughout the Pacific on the LST U.S.S. Sumner County during the Korean conflict, rising to the rank of Lieutenant before being honorably discharged. Lynn maintained his commitment to his country, serving in the United States Naval Reserves for many years thereafter. Lynn's Navy buddies joined his group of lifelong friends, and he and Felicie frequently traveled the country to visit with them during ship reunions. While working at Cooper-Bessemer Industries in Mount Vernon, OH, Lynn met his wife of 59 years, Felicie Paques. A move to Dover Industries in Cincinnati, OH, had Lynn working while attending night school at Xavier University, where he earned an MBA in 1965. Lynn and Felicie enjoyed new communities and many friendships in Sidney, OH, and Decatur, IN, before settling in Richmond, IN, for nearly 40 years. Lynn spent the majority of his career as Vice President of Overmeyer Corporation based in Winchester, IN, and as Operations Manager at Joseph H. Hill Company. In 2015, both Lynn and Felicie moved to Hudson to be closer to family.
Lynn was a long-standing member of Richmond's First Presbyterian Church, serving in various roles, including Deacon and Elder. Lynn was passionate about supporting the church's work and service in the community, from helping with Kiwanis efforts to volunteering with the Project Read Program, established to facilitate literacy efforts of Richmond youth.
Survivors include his wife, Felicie McDougall of Hudson, OH; daughter, Beth (Bradley) Pethel of Hudson, OH; son, Scott (Elizabeth) McDougall of Carmel, IN; beloved grandchildren, Joshua Pethel, Brenna Pethel, and James McDougall; dear sister, Jean Cornelius of Cocoa Beach, FL; sisters-in-law, Joyce McDougall of Orlando, FL, Naola Paques of Mansfield, OH, and Leslie Paques of Albuquerque, NM; and an expanse of special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Oscar McDougall; mother, Melda Witherup; brothers, John, Clayton, Keith, and Clifford; and sisters, Alice and Lois.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond once all can safely gather again. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Private burial will be in Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Doan and Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 100 North 10th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
