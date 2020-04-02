|
M. Duane Chenowith
Richmond - M. Duane Chenowith, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond.
Born February 24, 1945, in Richmond, Indiana, to Max and Maxine Dinkins Chenowith, Duane lived in Richmond all of his life. He was a 1964 graduate of Richmond High School. Duane was a well-known athlete in both baseball and basketball, during which he established the phrase, "If you aren't bleeding or dirty, then you didn't play the game." Duane joined the Marine Corps in 1968. He retired from Elevator Equipment Corporation after 27 years. Duane was a member of the former Faith-Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, and American Legion Harry Ray Post #65. Duane loved Indian artifacts, metal detecting, hunting, fishing, gardening, being surrounded by his grandchildren, and listening to 50s music, of which he had a vast knowledge.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Amy) Chenowith of Centerville, Indiana, and Chad (Kristen) Chenowith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Morgane (Isaac) VanWinkle of Centerville, Madison (Patrick) Phenis of Richmond, Max Chenowith of Centerville, and Ethan and Harper Chenowith of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Findlay, and Ellie Phenis of Richmond and Tristin, Loralai, and Mia VanWinkle of Centerville; and many friends, including best friends, Brenda Johnston, Ernie Clark, and Don Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Susan Marie Holland Chenowith, who died December 10, 2012; son, Duane Allen Chenowith, who died in 1994; and parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Springs of Richmond and Brenda Johnston for the great care he received while there.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for M. Duane Chenowith will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery with Rev. Charlotte Barden officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rosebud Indian Reservation, P.O. Box 430, 11 Legion Avenue, Rosebud, SD 57570.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020