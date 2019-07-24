|
Dr. M. Gregory Sweet
Shelbyville - Dr. M. Gregory Sweet, 59, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Greenwood Healthcare Center.
Greg was a Chiropractor for 35 years at his offices in Hope and Edinburgh. He had graduated from Centerville High School in 1978 and in 1985, received his Doctorate at National Chiropractic College in Chicago.
He was a member of United Methodist Church in Edinburgh where he served as Ad Council President, Lay Leader, and AV Director. He was President of Main Street of Hope and member of Indiana State Chiropractic Association.
Greg enjoyed family time, Genealogy, deejaying, and traveling. He was a movie lover and Sci-fi and Disney fan. Greg also enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher.
Greg was an amazing husband, adoring father, loving son, brother, and doctor who touched the lives of so many not only in his family, but also the communities he served.
Born on April 16, 1960 in Richmond, Greg was the son of Dr. Harold and Linda VanDerMeulen Sweet. He married Sherri Barker on February 3, 1990 in Richmond, and she survives.
Other survivors include his mother, of Centerville; children, Matthew (Ashley) Sweet of Las Vegas, NV, Michael Sweet of Orlando, FL, and Adam Sweet, Jonathan Sweet, and Abigail Sweet, all of Shelbyville; brothers, Mark (Joanne) Sweet of Brownsburg and David (JoAnna) Sweet of Indianapolis; and his large extended family.
Greg is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Frances and Ralph VanDerMeulen; and brother, Steven Sweet.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Edinburgh United Methodist Church with Jason Hyer and Brian Ebersold officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Hope Moravian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Main Street of Hope or Edinburgh United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the Sweet Family at www.normanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019