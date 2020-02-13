Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Dowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Maxine Dowell


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Maxine Dowell Obituary
M. Maxine Dowell

Richmond - M. Maxine Dowell, age 101, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Arbor Trace.

Born October 17, 1918, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Landy and Clona Kolp Norris, Maxine lived in Richmond most of her life. She was an amazing caretaker of her family and enjoyed playing bunco. Maxine was a member of the "Blues Breakers" social club for over 65 years.

Survivors include her sister, Alpha Jane Radford of Richmond; brothers, Dale (Barbara) Norris and Donald Norris, both of Richmond; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Edward Dowell, who died July 9, 2006; parents; sister, Ruth Kutter; brothers, Bob, Bill, Kenny, Eddie, and Paul Norris; nieces; and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Cherished Memories staff at Arbor Trace and AseraCare Hospice for the loving care they gave to Maxine.

Visitation for M. Maxine Dowell will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -