M. Maxine Dowell
Richmond - M. Maxine Dowell, age 101, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born October 17, 1918, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Landy and Clona Kolp Norris, Maxine lived in Richmond most of her life. She was an amazing caretaker of her family and enjoyed playing bunco. Maxine was a member of the "Blues Breakers" social club for over 65 years.
Survivors include her sister, Alpha Jane Radford of Richmond; brothers, Dale (Barbara) Norris and Donald Norris, both of Richmond; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Edward Dowell, who died July 9, 2006; parents; sister, Ruth Kutter; brothers, Bob, Bill, Kenny, Eddie, and Paul Norris; nieces; and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Cherished Memories staff at Arbor Trace and AseraCare Hospice for the loving care they gave to Maxine.
Visitation for M. Maxine Dowell will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020