Mabel E. Conley Burkhart
Greens Fork, Ind. - It is with great sadness that the family of Mabel E. Conley Burkhart announces her passing on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 85.
Mabel was born on June 9, 1934, in Hayward, Kentucky, to Willis E. and Laura Pennington Conley. She attended school at Enterprise and Olive Hill. Mabel married James E. Burkhart Sr. on February 13, 1965, in New Tazewell, Tennessee. She worked at the Richmond Baking Company, retiring after 25 years. Mabel enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, crocheting, genealogy, and watching traveling shows.
Survivors include her three stepsons, Jim (Lawanna) Burkhart, Dennis (Beverly) Burkhart, and Tommy (Debbie) Burkhart; sisters, Avonne Conley and Wilma Sparks; special cousins, Van (Shirley) Pennington, Paul Fyffee, Fostella Winkle, and Edwina Winkle; and caring friend, Jerry Warren. Mabel was a beloved mamaw to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Burkhart Sr, who died December 11, 1998; parents; sister, Lois Lunsford; and brother, Chandler "Happy" Conley.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Mabel's doctors, AseraCare Hospice, and her church family.
Visitation for Mabel E. Conley Burkhart will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at North 27 Worship Center, 5172 U.S. Highway 27 North, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at North 27 Worship Center with Pastor Robert E. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020