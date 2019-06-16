|
Mabel F. Combs
Eaton, Ohio - Mabel F. Combs, 88 of Eaton, OH died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence. Mabel was born on July 4, 1930 in Dixon Township Preble Co., OH the daughter of the late Kenneth M. & Mary C. Franklin (Barr) Booher. She was a 1948 Jackson High School graduate; worked in the Dixon/Eaton School Cafeteria and retired 30 years as a school bus drive for Eaton Community Schools. Member of Concord United Church of Christ serving as Deaconess and Women's Fellowship. Preceded in death by her brother & sister-in-law: James Herbert & Zelma Booher. Survived by her husband of 70 years: Robert Paul Combs; Children: Joyce Elaine & Ford Cornett; Karen Diane & Don Jordan and Daniel Robert "Mort" & Cathy Combs; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home 220 East Main St. Eaton, OH. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Concord United Church of Christ 2225 Concord Fairhaven Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Merle Hodges and Rev. James Sizelove officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Church of Christ % Don Orr, Treasurer 3120 Toney-Lybrook Road Eaton, OH 45320.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 16, 2019