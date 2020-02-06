|
|
Mable "Jane" Klink
Eaton, Ohio - Mable "Jane" Klink, 96 of Eaton, OH, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 29, 1924 in West College Corner, IN, she was the daughter of the late Ora A. & Zella (VanZant) Campbell. She was a retired Bookkeeper and Manger of a self-storage facility in Lakeland, FL. She lived in New Paris from 1946 to 1983 and then moved to Florida until her return in 2009. She attended Concord United Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her Husband: Marion F. Klink on March 16, 2008; Son: James M. Klink was KIA in Vietnam on November 3, 1966; Brothers: Guy and David Campbell; Sisters: Ruth Carr, Ann Amos, Marge White, Charlotte Cox and Catherine A. Turman.
Survived by her Sister: Norma McDivitt, Eaton, OH; Many Nieces and Nephews including a niece Carolyn (Don) Shepherd, Eaton, OH. Also surviving include her Great Nephews: Jim Dudas and John Dudas. Great Great Nephews and Niece: Chaz & Heather Dudas, Jordan Dudas and Jessica Scarce.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main St., Eaton, OH. Inurnment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris, OH.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020