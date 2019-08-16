|
Macel Sterwerf
Williamsburg - Macel J. Sterwerf, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, UT.
Macel was born July 8, 1937 in Sneedville, TN to the late Willard and Leo Mildred (Givens) Hatfield. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1955. Macel attended Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene and was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed reading and attending flea markets.
Macel is survived by five children, Stephen Thompson (wife Glenna) of St. Paul, MN, Bruce Thompson (wife Karol) of Ft. Wayne, Cynthia Cox (husband Joe) of Sebring, FL, Michelle Schmitt (husband Chuck) of Sunset, UT, and Daryl Scott Sterwerf (wife Mona) of Rushville; a sister, Betty Rhinehart (husband Jay) of Shippingsburg, PA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Macel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Elmer Sterwerf; a brother, Allen Hatfield; sister, Evelyn Stewart; and a great-granddaughter, Addyson Demaray.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Macel's life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019, at Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South in Fountain City, IN. Pastor Shawn Crisman will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene, 8503 Pleasant St., Williamsburg, IN 47393.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 16, 2019