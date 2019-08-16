Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macel Sterwerf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macel Sterwerf


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Macel Sterwerf Obituary
Macel Sterwerf

Williamsburg - Macel J. Sterwerf, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, UT.

Macel was born July 8, 1937 in Sneedville, TN to the late Willard and Leo Mildred (Givens) Hatfield. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1955. Macel attended Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene and was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed reading and attending flea markets.

Macel is survived by five children, Stephen Thompson (wife Glenna) of St. Paul, MN, Bruce Thompson (wife Karol) of Ft. Wayne, Cynthia Cox (husband Joe) of Sebring, FL, Michelle Schmitt (husband Chuck) of Sunset, UT, and Daryl Scott Sterwerf (wife Mona) of Rushville; a sister, Betty Rhinehart (husband Jay) of Shippingsburg, PA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Macel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Elmer Sterwerf; a brother, Allen Hatfield; sister, Evelyn Stewart; and a great-granddaughter, Addyson Demaray.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Macel's life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019, at Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South in Fountain City, IN. Pastor Shawn Crisman will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene, 8503 Pleasant St., Williamsburg, IN 47393.

Share a memory of Macel and leave your condolences at www.smithmcquiston.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Macel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now