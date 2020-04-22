Services
Madeliene Gwin
Madeliene Kaye Gwin Obituary
Madeliene Kaye Gwin

Madeliene Kaye Gwin, age 79, passed away at her home in Sheridan, Indiana on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born May 2, 1940 in Wayne County, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Denver and Hermeonia "Beanie" (Winters) Cohee. She grew up in New Paris, Ohio and graduated from Jefferson H.S. with the Class of 1958.

Madeliene had a zest for life and a deep love for her family. In her free time she played golf and liked to putter around in her yard tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Open Arms Food Pantry in Sheridan. Her kind and giving spirit helped brighten the lives of the residents. She never missed an opportunity to play Euchre with friends. During her working years, after the kids were grown, she worked as a Bookkeeper for KMart.

Trying to slow Madeliene down was never an easy task. When it came to her family, especially the grandkids, it was full speed ahead. Whatever her grandchildren were involved in always took top priority.

Madeliene is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Kae Sheehan (Bob) of Lexington, KY; son, David Ross Gwin (Pamela) of Sheridan; 6 grandchildren, Shawn, Jourdan, Jake, Abby, Drew, and Tyler; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Lipps of New Paris, OH; sister in law, Linda Cohee of New Paris, OH; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Denver "Denny" Cohee; brother in law, Vic Lipps; and by her loving husband, David Lee Gwin in June of 2001. She and David were married on October 31, 1959.

A celebration of Madeliene's life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be presented to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover MD, 20785

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
