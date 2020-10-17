Madeline V. Hobbs
Richmond. IN - Madeline V. Hobbs, 89, passed away on October 16, 2020, after a long illness of Alzheimer's. She was born May 6, 1931, to the late Homer F. and Hazel G. Harkleroad McMurray, in Sullivan County Tennessee. She attended Hiltons High School in Hiltons, Virginia. In 1948 she married the late Clyde W. Hobbs, Sr. of Scott County Virginia. They moved to Richmond, where she devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Madeline was an exceptional homemaker. She loved cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, and all kinds of crafting. She enjoyed fishing, baseball, basketball, and reading. For several years she worked as a sales clerk for Yarn and Yardage and did alterations for Loehr's clothing store.
Madeline is survived by her children, Trudy Hobbs and Sandra Hurley of Richmond and Clyde W. (Bill) Jr (Leda ) Hobbs of Anderson, Indiana, two sisters, Betty Bertsch and Wanda Chamberlain of Richmond, two brothers, William (Bill) of Blountville, Tennessee and Caleb (Genevieve) McMurray of Hiltons Virginia, Granddaughters, Amanda Back of Richmond, Heather Hobbs of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stephanie (Troy) Wyatt of Ingalls, Indiana, great-grandchildren Peyton Cox of Vandalia, Ohio and Savannah and Bristol Wyatt of Ingalls, Indiana, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, two brothers, four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, two nephews, and one niece.
In her own special way, Madeline conveyed her love for everyone who helped care for her. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Friends Fellowship for the loving support and care that Madeline received.
A private funeral service will be held at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, with burial in Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers, to the Friends Fellowship Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Blvd., Richmond, In 47374 or Madeline's home church, Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollar Road, Hiltons, Virginia, 24258. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.