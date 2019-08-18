|
|
Malcolm Buroker
Richmond - Malcolm "Mac" Buroker, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Thursday (August 15, 2019) at The Springs. He was born on September 30, 1935 to Ralph and Mary D. Schneider Buroker in Richmond, Indiana. Mac married the love of his life, Margaret Faucett on June 12, 1955 and just celebrated 64 years of marriage. He held several jobs throughout the years including salesman at Sears for 10 years, Nottingham Auto for over 30 years, sub for school crossing guards for many years, reserve police officer, delivered flowers for Jack Daggy's and delivered newspapers for the Indianapolis Star. In his youth he loved to roller skate. Mac was an avid IU Hoosiers and Pacers fan that loved popcorn and ice cream.
Survivors include wife Margaret Faucett Buroker; son Pat (Karen) Buroker; daughter Carla Maurer; granddaughter Crissy (JJ) Cornett; 2 great grand children Jacey Cornett and Jackson Cornett; lots of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers John, Ralph Jr. and Norman; sisters Wanda and Francis.
Services for Mac will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Mike Nottingham will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Lutherania Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019