Malcolm Miles
Liberty - Former Liberty business man and community leader, Malcolm I. Miles, 72, died Tuesday morning, March 29, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond after a long illness.
Malcolm was born in Richmond on July 22, 1946, to Maurice and Carmen Earhart Miles. He graduated from Short High School in 1964 and achieved his Bachelor's degree from the University of Evansville in 1968. On October 7, 1967, Malcolm was married to the former Marilyn M. Pflum at St. Gabriel Church in Connersville. Malcolm was the former co-owner and president of Miles-Richmond, Inc. and was instrumental in the organization of the Whitewater Valley Jaycees.
He was a life-long member of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church, a member of Liberty Lodge #58 F.& A.M., Scottish Rite and Mural Shrine. Malcolm was involved in many community projects and organizations, including serving as area vice-president of the Indiana Builders Association, chairman of the Wayne County Builders Association, chairman of the board of Dunn Mental Health Center, secretary of the board of trustees at Fayette Regional Health Systems and a member of the board at Ivy Tech. He was also a member of the Liberty Country Club and Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at the University of Evansville. In February of 2018, Malcolm was inducted in to the Union County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Malcolm is survived by his wife of 51 years; his daughters and their husbands: Melissa Shepler and Rod of Liberty, Mary Mendenhall and Joe of Eaton, Ohio; four grandsons: Gehrig Shepler and his fiancé, Karlie Gragido; Denton Shepler, all of Liberty; Cooper and Seth Mendenhall, both of Eaton, Ohio; his brother: Jim Miles of Liberty; his sister: Ellen Roi of Oxford, Ohio; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ruth E. Pflum, Richard and Joanne Pflum, Lona Pflum, Lowell Pflum, David and Judy Pflum, all of Connersville; Phillip and Diana Pflum of Milton, Jim and Diane Pflum Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio; Dennis and Carolyn Pflum Nutty of Liberty; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Malcolm was preceded in death by an infant brother: William Ray Miles and in-laws: Paul Pflum, Jr., Robert Pflum, Kay Pflum, Robert and Delores Pflum Bates, Walter and Frances Pflum Caudle..
Memorial masonic services conducted by Liberty Lodge #58, F.& A.M. will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church in Liberty followed by the funeral service. Rev. Scott Bell will officiate. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Interment will be in College Corner Cemetery in West College Corner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Foundation or to the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church. Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty is in charge of the arrangements. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 28, 2019