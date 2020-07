Malinda A. SwovelandHagerstown - Malinda A. Swoveland, 83, of Hagerstown, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, following a long illness. She was born near Hagerstown on June 29, 1937 to Marion F. and Mary Esther (Miles) Swain and was a lifetime resident of Wayne County. Malinda was a graduate of Greens Fork High School and a member of Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene, where she served as church secretary for 37 years. She loved baking, gardening, reading, cats and taking care of her family and church. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Frank Swoveland; 3 children, Jeff (Candi) Swoveland, Jim (Tina) Swoveland and Karen (Phil) Ferriell; grandchildren, Alicia (Jim), Heather (TJ), Wesley (Kelsey), David (Jenni), Walker, Ethan, Dylan, Kasiti and Kenly; 6 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Grayson, Max, Kesley, Westlynn and AnnaBella; her caregivers, Kelly Shook and Joyce LeVay and her life long friend, Carolyn Goins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathy Ann Swoveland and a granddaughter, Olivia. Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 noon on Saturday, August 1, at Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene. Services to immediately follow. Pastor Craig Dusek and Rev. Robert Fannin will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene.Online condolences may be left at www. Culbersonfh.com