MaLinda J. Comer
Richmond, IN - MaLinda J. (Hurd) Comer went home to be with our Lord & Savior on November 13, 2020. She was born February 15, 1931, to William R. and Izetta (Farley) Hurd, in Richmond, Indiana.
She graduated from Richmond High School in 1949 and attended Indiana Business College. She was a member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son: Julian (Melissa) VanMeter; a daughter (from another mother): Andrea "Rochelle" (Terry) Gibson; grandchildren: Bryce, Emmerson Julian (E.J.), Sonja, Rachel, Justina, Anthony and Joe, James and Brittany; brother-in-law: John Monday of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends including a longtime friend: Ester Faulkner, Carol Jackson, Yvonne and Phil McGuire of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Comer; son: William E. VanMeter, brothers and sisters.
The family gives special thanks to everyone who took the time to call, stop by or text. We thank you and may God smile upon you.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 5:00 PM. Family and friends may call Sunday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. Private family graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com