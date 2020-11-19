1/1
MaLinda J. Comer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaLinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaLinda J. Comer

Richmond, IN - MaLinda J. (Hurd) Comer went home to be with our Lord & Savior on November 13, 2020. She was born February 15, 1931, to William R. and Izetta (Farley) Hurd, in Richmond, Indiana.

She graduated from Richmond High School in 1949 and attended Indiana Business College. She was a member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son: Julian (Melissa) VanMeter; a daughter (from another mother): Andrea "Rochelle" (Terry) Gibson; grandchildren: Bryce, Emmerson Julian (E.J.), Sonja, Rachel, Justina, Anthony and Joe, James and Brittany; brother-in-law: John Monday of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends including a longtime friend: Ester Faulkner, Carol Jackson, Yvonne and Phil McGuire of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Comer; son: William E. VanMeter, brothers and sisters.

The family gives special thanks to everyone who took the time to call, stop by or text. We thank you and may God smile upon you.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 5:00 PM. Family and friends may call Sunday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. Private family graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved