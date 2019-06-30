Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Marc T. Carter


1969 - 2019
Marc T. Carter Obituary
Marc T. Carter

Richmond - Marc T. Carter, age 49 of Richmond, passed away at his residence on June 25, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1969 to Natha (Walker) Carter and was raised by his grandparents Joe Frank (Papa) and Hattie Mae "Gran" Walker, along with 9 other grandchildren.

He was a lifelong resident of Richmond. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1988. He then worked at Sanyo Corporation for many years. He also worked at the Truck Stop in New Paris, Ohio. He was baptized at an early age at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he attended Church throughout his life. Carter was an avid sports fan and was very knowledgeable on anything you wanted to know about basketball and football. His favorite football team was the Colts and basketball team was the Lakers. He also enjoyed spending time with the family at all the family get together.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Janice (Blake) Carter, brothers: Craig Spicer, Alvin "Bop" (Vanessa) Ferguson, Rick, Vagas, Marcel and Domo Ferguson all of Richmond; sisters: Terri (Phil Sr.) Tevis of Richmond and Monique Ferguson of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and special lifetime partners Tommy "Bass" Jackson and Brian Hegg.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and Sister Delisa "Kay" Ferguson Cox.

Services for "Carter" will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, viewing is at 10am and services will follow at 11am. Burial Earlham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Benevolence fund, 1108 North "H" Street, Richmond, Indiana. This is a fund for helping others. Service entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.
