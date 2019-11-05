|
Marcia Ann Caskey
Richmond - Marcia Ann Caskey, age 68, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home.
Born November 20, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Richard R. and Edna I. Wilbur Thompson, Marcia lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1968 graduate of Centerville High School. Marcia retired from Reid Hospital in 1995, where she worked as an LPN. Marcia was a member of Abington Christian Church. She loved baking, sewing, and crafting and was an old movie buff.
Survivors include her sons, Stephen Dale Caskey II of Eaton, Ohio, and Daniel (Kevin Carson) Caskey of Coppell, Texas; granddaughters, Brittany (Matt) Lindsey, Sydney (fiancé, Curtis Barnhart) Caskey, and Kadie (David) Abbott; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie" Lindsey and Kaden, Declan, Knox, and Dawson Abbott; sisters, Laura (Dean) Vickers and Teresa (Brent) Ferguson, both of Centerville, Indiana; brothers, Richard (Jennifer) Thompson of Shirley, Indiana, and Doug Thompson of Centerville; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen D. Caskey, who died March 5, 2004, and parents.
Visitation for Marcia Ann Caskey will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019