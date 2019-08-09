|
Marcia Ann Martin Clark
Richmond - We lost another angel. Marcia Ann Martin Clark passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She lost the hard-fought battles with Alzheimer's and Cancer after many years.
Marcia Clark was born on April 25, 1947 To Bud and Virginia Martin of New Paris, Ohio. She attended Jefferson school from the first grade to graduation. She had two brothers and one sister. Her oldest brother, Mike, died right after high school. The other siblings are Allen Martin (Carol) and
Sarah Rubright (Kent- Deceased). She has one child, Keri McDonagh (Steve) who lives in Troy Ohio. She has three grandchildren: Drake, Derek, and Danielle McDonagh, all of Troy, Ohio.
She also leaves her longtime partner and caregiver, Bob Hunter, with whom she lived the last fifteen years or so. He loved her dearly. Marcia was the love of his life.
She will be missed by her Special friend of 40 years: Marge Turner who was always there for her. Also, Alison Hunter helped as her caregiver for the last 3 1/2 years, gave her spa treatments, treated her special, and loved her dearly.
Right after high school Marcia had couple of jobs: one at Perfect Circle and one at the telephone company. Soon after that she became an airline stewardess for TWA for about three years. She was based out of San Francisco, California. She was a member of the TWA clipped wings organization.
After Marcia quit the airlines, she married Ron Clark. Ron was a teacher at National Trail. They were together for about 20 years. While Keri was still pretty young, Marcia took a job at Baxter Labs in Eaton, where she advanced to the rank of supervisor. She stayed there for a few years then went to work at Reid Hospital, at first as a nurse's aide. At some point Marcia became a pharmacy technician and spent several years in the pharmacy at Reid. After her stent at Reid Hospital, she became the operations manager for Atlas Senior Apartments.
Marcia was and is a believer and regularly attended Fountain City Wesleyan Church for many years. She has a deep love of the Lord. Marcia loved to travel. She and Bob traveled quite a bit to Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. She even made one trip to Cancun. Marcia was a pretty good artist, selling her bird houses and painted geese at the 4th Street Fair. She also had an excellent eye for interior decorating, and her work was excellent. She had a special way of making life beautiful.
Marcia suffered from Alzheimer's disease and metastatic breast cancer. Her grace throughout this journey has been truly remarkable and such an inspiration. She spent the last 20 months in Golden Living Alzheimer's care unit, and before that she was a client at Hand-in-hand Adult day care. Thanks so much to Golden Living Alzheimer's care unit for their kindness and care. Also, thank you Hand-in-hand. The last several months Reid Hospice has been on the job, keeping her comfortable. Thank you.
Funeral services for Marcia will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide- Orr Funeral Home with Rev. David Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday and Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the 50 East 91st Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46209, or the 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 9, 2019