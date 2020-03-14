|
Marcia Jeffers
Richmond, Ind. - Marcia Jeffers, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born March 15, 1929, in Fountain City, Indiana, to Clarence Paul and Margaret Crowe Jenkins, Marcia lived in Wayne County, Indiana, all of her life. She was a retired registered nurse. Marcia was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, gardening, and genealogy.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Bob) Jeffers Feldmaier of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; son, David M. (Paula) Jeffers of Battle Ground, Indiana; grandchildren, Bill (Jaime) Feldmaier, Betsy (Ryan) Miller, Amy Feldmaier, Lindsey (Nate) Dirksen, and Emily (Joe) Heater; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brett, Brody, and Brian Feldmaier, Coleton and Claire Heater, and Landon and Cameron Miller; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm Albert Jeffers, who died January 23, 2018, and parents.
A private family graveside service for Marcia Jeffers was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Greens Fork South Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends Fellowship Community Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374 or Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020