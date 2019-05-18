|
|
Marcia Showalter Gibbs
Richmond - Marcia E. Showalter Gibbs, 60, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, May 15 at home.
Marcia was born on March 5, 1959 in East Chicago, Indiana. Marcia was a 1977 graduate of Connersville High School and carried fond memories of her dancing and singing during her school years. She married Robert D. Gibbs on June 18, 1977. They were blessed with 41 married years and three children.
Marcia was a proud homemaker. For many years, she was very active in the Richmond Area Emmaus Community. She loved family get-togethers and spending time with her children as well as her three grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, decorating her home, helping people, boating, fishing and keeping up with her many friends on Facebook.
Marcia will be missed by her husband, Rob; daughter, Nicole Renee "Nikki" Smith; son, Dustin Gibbs and his fiancée, Stephanie Byrley; mother, Helen Showalter Parvis; three grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Miley Smith and Gracie Smith; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara & Jim Harper, her special cousin, Gretchen Bane and several siblings.
Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Richard D. Showalter; son, Christopher R. Gibbs; grandson, Ashton Gibbs Duffin; and sister, Patti Harrison.
Pastor Karen Montgomery will conduct a funeral ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for John Hagee Ministries, PO Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295-1400.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 18, 2019