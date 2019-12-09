|
Marcia Webster Williams
Indianapolis - Marcia Elaine Webster Willette Williams was born on August 31, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana. The daughter of Marzell and Cordelia Webster.
Marcia was born in Richmond, Indiana, but moved to Wisconsin as a teenager. She leaves to cherish her memory, two biological children, daughter, LoveVelya (Michael) Copeland, of Las Vegas, Nevada and son, Trustin Willette, of Indianapolis, Indiana. She had five other children: Juliette Webster, Jada Webster, Jazmine Webster, James Webster and Raven Webster, all of Indianapolis, Indiana. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Loviticus Miller, Victoria Miller, Chayil Miller and Mailuv Copeland, Carl Davis Jr., Journey Webster, and Shameka Gray. One great-grand child, that was born on the day Marcia passed, named Christian. Marcia left behind three sisters, Pamela White, Brenda Scates, and Tanya Hodgkins and nephews include; Cedric Scates, Joseph Scates, Darron Scates, Robert Webster, Charles Webster, Brian Carpenter, and Dante Hogkins. Marcia is also survived by her special family; Trina (Doug) Hampton and children, Tracy Mukes and children, April Taylor and children. Marcia took in a lot of people and loved them all, she is survived in death each one of them.
Service will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 12PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Richmond, Indiana, calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm. Repast will be held at American Legion Post 65, 109 N 6th Street from 3pm-7pm.
