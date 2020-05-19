Services
Margaret A. Jackson-Uhl

Richmond - Margaret A. Jackson-Uhl 86 of Richmond died at her home May 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was born March 27, 1934 in Richmond to Gordon and Clara Belle Austill Smith and lived here all her life. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo and cooking, and loved her family.

Survivors include her five children Diane Jackson, Luther (Michelle) Jackson, Roy (Pam) Jackson, Sheryl (Bill) Merritt, and Love (Ed) Hendrickson, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, one sister Joan Corman, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first and second husbands Roy Jackson and Richard Uhl, and brothers and sisters Elizabeth, Phyllis, Dorothy, Betty, Beverly, Charlotte, Al, Cecil, Bob, Bernie, and Charles.

Services will be private. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 19 to May 20, 2020
