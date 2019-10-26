|
|
Margaret A. Wright
Richmond, Ind. - Margaret A. Wright, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born February 2, 1930, in Bremen, Indiana, to James and Laura Neher Doub, Maggie was a 1948 graduate of Connersville High School. She lived in Richmond since 1952. Maggie was the City Clerk from November 1972 to December 1975. She retired in 1993 as Corporate Secretary for Convenience Store Distributing Company. Maggie was a member of the Druids Circle, American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 Auxiliary, and Women of the Moose Chapter 534. She enjoyed boating, dancing, being a volunteer tax preparer, and volunteering at the Richmond Senior Community Center.
Survivors include her sons, Dale (Carrie) Mellen of Columbus, Ohio, David Mellen of Germantown, Ohio, and Donald Mellen of Richmond, Indiana; stepdaughter, Judi (Mike) Fry of Indianapolis, Indiana; son-in-law, John Halley of Lebanon, Indiana; six grandchildren, Bradley, Jennifer, and Jessica Mellen, all of Ohio, Laura (Matt) Jacoby of Wabash, Indiana, Kathy (Ben) Ames of Greenfield, Indiana, and Nash Fry of Daleville, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Margaret, and Paul; sister, Esther (Dale) Brock of Knightstown, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Jack Wright, who died March 18, 2003; daughter, Karen Halley; stepson, Steven Wright; parents; sisters, Doris Dodson and Linda Lund; and brother, Marion Doub.
Visitation for Margaret A. Wright will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019