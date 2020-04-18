|
Margaret Alexander
Fountain City - Mrs. Margaret E. Alexander, 93, of Fountain City, went home peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, resting comfortably in her bed at Friends Fellowship Community.
Margaret was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 21, 1926. She married John T. Alexander on May 14, 1944. They shared 55 years together before his death on October 19, 1999.
Margaret lived in Fountain City most of her life. She was a faithful member of LifeSpring Church. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the church's relocation to its current site in 1995. Margaret was always positive and an encourager when new ideas were tried, whether it was farming or pointing people to Jesus. Margaret was a member of the Gleaners Club and Richmond Senior Citizens.
Margaret will be missed by her daughter & son-in-law, Sandy & Bob Oman; twin grandsons, Greg Oman and Brian Oman; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Alexander, Rachel and Olivia Oman; and a special niece, Suzy Black.
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Gibson Smith; husband, son, John David Alexander, who died in infancy in 1948.
Pastor Dave Anderson will officiate a private graveside service honoring Margaret's life in Hollansburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for LifeSpring Church, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374 or the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020