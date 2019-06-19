|
Margaret Ann Morrow
Hagerstown - Margaret Ann Morrow, 64, a long time Hagerstown resident, died at her home in Monticello, KY on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Monticello on December 12, 1953 to Elliott A. and Ada Pearle (King) Morrow and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area.Survivors include a sister, Helen Miller; 2 brothers, Terry Morrow and Kevin Morrow; 3 nieces, Rebecca Miller Gregory, Anna Marie Miller and Elizabeth Miller; 3 nephews, David Morrow, Terry Allen Morrow and Jason Morrow; several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Billy Morrow and Hubert Ward Morrow.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 19, 2019