Richmond - Margaret Conway Yount, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, passed from this life Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born November 18, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harry and Pauline Minor Conway, Margaret was a life-long resident of this community. She was a graduate of Richmond High School. Margaret enjoyed going to yard sales, cooking, and taking care of her grandchildren.



Survivors include her sons, Michael W. (Becky) Yount and Scott R. Yount, both of Richmond; son-in-law, Tom Hymel of New Iberia, Louisiana; grandchildren, Meranda Miller, Amanda (Ron) Fox, Chris (Hannah) Yount, Amber (Nick) Burden, Harrison (Kylie) Hymel, Mercedes (Ryan) Jones, Ashley (Jeremy) Creech, Justine Hymel, Jeffrey Yount, and Wayne Yount; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and dearest friends, Virgil and Sue Nuggent.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Robert "Bob" Yount, who died March 3, 2003; loving daughter, Starla Hymel; parents; brother, Russell "Pete" (Shirley) Conway; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Betty Wheeler.



Visitation for Margaret Conway Yount will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



