Margaret Gay
Richmond, IND - Margaret Gay age 80, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on March 2, 2019. She was born January 24, 1939, to Francis and Kathryn Linkel in Liberty, Indiana.
Margaret was a resident of Richmond but had lived in Union County most of her life. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors and traveling. She was a lover of all animals but her dogs were her favorite.
She was married to Ralph Gay and they together would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 26th. Mr. Gay survives.
Besides her loving husband she leaves to cherish her memory, her son; Brian Gay; sister and brother-in-law: Phyllis Linkel Webster Doles and Robert Doles; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Greg and Crystal Gay; sister-in-law: Patricia Gay; and several cousins.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Jackie Gay; granddaughter: Jennifer Rush; and daughter-in-law: Teri Gay.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Family and friends may visit Wednesday two hours prior to the service. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 5, 2019