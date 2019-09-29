Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Nichols Wells


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. Nichols Wells Obituary
Margaret L. Nichols Wells

Richmond - Margaret L. Nichols Wells, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Margaret was born February 1, 1921, in Lenoir City, Tennessee, to Will D. and Stella Nichols, the youngest of six children. She married Ralph Wells in 1939 and lived in Tennessee until moving to Richmond in 1961. Margaret was a homemaker and longtime member of New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon, Tennessee.

Survivors include her daughters, Ann Ingram of Richmond and Sandy (Bill) Goodwin of Richmond, with whom she resided; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph; son, Bob; mother; father, Will D. Nichols, a local hero, who received the Carnegie Silver Medal for heroism and had Nichols School named in part for him; sisters, Ruby (Ed) Cheatam, Gladys (Charles) Stout, Mildred (Robert) Ridge, and Mary (Glen) White; and brother, Paul Nichols.

The family would like to thank Reid Health's Hospice team for their support, especially Julie and Rachel. They would also like to thank everyone at Ambassador Healthcare, especially Brian and Valerie, for their kindness.

In keeping with Margaret's wishes, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held in Tennessee at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society of Indiana, 1800 North Meridian Street, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now