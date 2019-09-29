|
Margaret L. Nichols Wells
Richmond - Margaret L. Nichols Wells, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Margaret was born February 1, 1921, in Lenoir City, Tennessee, to Will D. and Stella Nichols, the youngest of six children. She married Ralph Wells in 1939 and lived in Tennessee until moving to Richmond in 1961. Margaret was a homemaker and longtime member of New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon, Tennessee.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Ingram of Richmond and Sandy (Bill) Goodwin of Richmond, with whom she resided; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph; son, Bob; mother; father, Will D. Nichols, a local hero, who received the Carnegie Silver Medal for heroism and had Nichols School named in part for him; sisters, Ruby (Ed) Cheatam, Gladys (Charles) Stout, Mildred (Robert) Ridge, and Mary (Glen) White; and brother, Paul Nichols.
The family would like to thank Reid Health's Hospice team for their support, especially Julie and Rachel. They would also like to thank everyone at Ambassador Healthcare, especially Brian and Valerie, for their kindness.
In keeping with Margaret's wishes, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held in Tennessee at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society of Indiana, 1800 North Meridian Street, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019