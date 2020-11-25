Margaret "Peggy" L. NicholsonRichmond - Margaret "Peggy" Louise Nicholson, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born on October 15, 1941 to Bernard "Ben" H. and Julia "Judy" E. (Zwissler) Habing in Richmond, Indiana. She graduated from Richmond High School and later married her beloved husband Jerome Nicholson in 1963. Peggy was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was an extraordinary wife, mother and homemaker. Once her children were grown, she took on the additional role of working at Ace (now Chubb) Insurance. In her retirement, Peggy joyfully gave much of her time and passion to the church, volunteer work, faith groups and fellowship with dear friends.Peggy is survived by her daughters Karen Nicholson of Miamisburg, Ohio, Carla (Alvin) White of Indianapolis, Indiana, Julia Nicholson of Miamisburg, Ohio; sons Steven Nicholson of Greenville, Ohio, David Nicholson of Fishers, Indiana; sister Linda (Larry) Hays of Richmond, Indiana; brother John (Nancy) Habing of Indianapolis, Indiana; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family was her greatest pride and source of joy. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Julia Habing and her husband Jerome Nicholson.A private Liturgy of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Family. Father Sengole Gnanaraj officiated and a burial was held at St. Andrew's Cemetery. The family of Peggy Nicholson requests donations be made to Indiana University School of Medicine to support IU Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. Make memorial gifts payable to "IU Foundation" and mail to IU Foundation: P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please indicate "In memory of Peggy Nicholson" on the gift.