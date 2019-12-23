|
|
Margaret Purcell Shinn
Southport, North Carolina - Margaret Purcell Shinn age 71, of North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly at Reid Health on December 22, 2019. She was born June 11, 1948, to Clement and Kathleen Poston in Richmond, Indiana.
Margaret was born and raised in Richmond but had lived in North Carolina for the past 25 years. She loved to go shopping, tanning, and going to the beauty shop. She also loved going out to eat. She was a volunteer and she loved her church. She was loved and will be missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 25 years: Larry E. Shinn; two sons: Brent (Denise) Purcell and Brady Purcell; five grandchildren: Nigel, Oliver, Pacia, Kylee and Alec; one great grandson: Chance Taylor. She will also be missed by her friends of many years: BJ McCullough and Pastor Ronald Smith.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother: Jonathan Poston.
Graveside services will be held at East Hill Cemetery, 704 East State Road 44, Rushville, Indiana, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019