Margery Hunt
Margery Hunt

Richmond - Margery Evelyn Hunt, age 65 died unexpectedly on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at Reid Hospital. She was born in Connersville, IN on October 18, 1954; one of five children to Richard and Ruth King Kennedy. Margery lived in Connersville until meeting her husband Lari Hunt, whom she married on May 11, 1979 and moved to Richmond, IN. She had three children Abby, Adam and Anna Hunt.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years Lari Hunt; 3 children; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ruth Kennedy and siblings Nancy Robbins, Robert Kennedy, Pat Kennedy and Emmett Kennedy.

Services for Margery will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Per the family's wishes please dress casually.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
