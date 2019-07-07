Marian Ethel Ferris



Richmond - Marian Ethel Ferris, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community.







Born September 17, 1926, in Wichita, Kansas, to Rex and Ethel McVicker Forster, Marian lived in Richmond for 20 years. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church. Marian enjoyed cooking and never met a piece of chocolate she didn't like. She also enjoyed reading and traveling, despite not liking to fly. Marian once drove with her husband, Russell from Fernandina Beach, Florida, to Sacramento, California, for the birth of a grandchild. She was a gracious hostess and loved to have family visit. Marian loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders and would scream "get him" to the television. She loved her beautiful husband, as she described him, and he couldn't have asked for a better wife.







Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Russell Howard Ferris, to whom she was married August 4, 1945; daughters, Leslie (Mark) Lecklider of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Linda Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina; sons, Lee (LuLayne) Ferris of Texas and Scott Ferris of Florida; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Rex Forster Jr. of Texas; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.







She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Doris Outlaw.







The family would like to thank the staff of Friends Fellowship Community for their loving care.







Private entombment for Marian Ethel Ferris was held in the First English Lutheran Church Columbarium. Arrangements were handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.







Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Friends Fellowship Community for the Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.







Published in The Palladium-Item on July 7, 2019