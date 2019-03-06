Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home
Resources
Richmond, IN - Marian J. Gilbert 80 of Richmond went home to the Lord March 4, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born April 7, 1938 in Youngstown, Pennsylvania to James Leroy and Margaret Clark Kelly and lived here most of her life. She retired from Goodwill Industries and enjoyed Bingo.

Survivors include four daughters Donna (Jeff) Horn, Joni Wene (Chuck Hill), Patty Lugar, and Carla Durham of Richmond, she was blessed with nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; she is also survived by her sister Edith (Bill) Hill of Lynn, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one daughter Kelly Jo Gilbert, her parents, four sisters Eleanor Langland, Florence Callahan, Leona Ramsey, and Pearl Wareham, three brothers Wayne, Fred, and Tommy Kelly, and her faithful companion and beloved dog Gippy.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday March 9, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Bill Hill officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call Saturday from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 6, 2019
