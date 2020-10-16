1/1
Marianne Hodgin Weston
Marianne Hodgin Weston

Greenback - Marianne Hodgin Weston age 83 of Greenback, TN passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Marianne was a member of Sciote Cambridge City Sorority. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lenoir City. Marianne was a retired school teacher where she taught English and Home Economics for 33 years. She enjoyed teaching her Junior High students. Marianne loved to knit and helped knit blankets for the Linus Project. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong. Preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Magdeline Maloney Hodge. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Weston; son, Scott Weston of Indiana and brother, Dennis Hodgin of Connecticut. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's in her memory. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
