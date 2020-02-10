|
|
Marie Edwards
Winchester - Alice Marie (Lesley) Edwards, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1934 to Robert C. and Thetis C. (Collins) Lesley.
Marie was a 1952 graduate from Winchester High School. She went on to get her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Ball State University. Marie was a member of the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene. She taught for 32 years at Randolph Eastern School Corporation, teaching 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade as well as being a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association. Marie enjoyed playing golf and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren, watching birds and working in her flower gardens, as well as cooking and baking.
Marie is survived by her husband, Gary Niles Edwards of Winchester; her daughter, Diane (Russell) Willis, of Richmond; her son, Rex (Sharon) Edwards of Winchester; grandchildren, Tabitha Nicole (Eddie) Caldwell, Angela (Derrell) Dean, Derek Willis, Erik Willis, and LaShandra Willis; seven great grandchildren; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Entombment will be at the convenience of the family, following private services.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020