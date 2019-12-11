|
|
Marie J. Branson
Richmond - Marie J. Branson, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home.
Marie was born September 25, 1933, in Ida, Arkansas, to William and Lucy Towell Dill, where she lived until moving to Richmond at the age of 9. Marie later moved to Dayton, Ohio, but returned to Richmond in 1970. She attended Richmond High School and took nursing classes at Indiana Technical Vocational College. Marie retired from the Richmond State Hospital in 1997, after 20 years of service as a Psychiatric Attendant Supervisor. She was a member of Christ United Church. Marie enjoyed attending gospel music concerts, traveling, and sharing stories while spending time with her family.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas (Barbara) Branson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Kevin Branson of Richmond; grandson, Jamie Branson of Richmond; granddaughter, Angela Branson of Bowling Green, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Justice Polk and Shylah and Jada Taylor; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Charles and Eugene Dill, Thelma Ezell, Hazel Mullins, and Mavis Lovena Sartain.
Visitation for Marie J. Branson will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019