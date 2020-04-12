Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie L. Atkinson Obituary
Marie L. Atkinson

Fountain City, Ind. - Marie L. Atkinson, age 92, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Rosebud Village.

Born February 29, 1928, in Hildalgo, Kentucky, to William Conley and Eva Carter Raines, Marie lived most of her life in Wayne County. She was a seamstress, having worked for Indianapolis Glove Company and retired from J.M. Hutton. Marie was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church. She loved to do needlework and make quilts, be outdoors and work in her flowerbed, and spend time with her family and grandbabies.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty (Keith Sullivan) Atkinson of Fountain City; daughter-in-law, Sharon Atkinson of Nineveh, Indiana; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Jim) Smith of Kentucky; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edgar G. Atkinson, who died October 17, 2006; son, Eddie L. Atkinson; parents; sister, Jean Bass; and brother, Vascoe Raines.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Marie L. Atkinson will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery. A memorial service with family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -