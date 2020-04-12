|
Marie L. Atkinson
Fountain City, Ind. - Marie L. Atkinson, age 92, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Rosebud Village.
Born February 29, 1928, in Hildalgo, Kentucky, to William Conley and Eva Carter Raines, Marie lived most of her life in Wayne County. She was a seamstress, having worked for Indianapolis Glove Company and retired from J.M. Hutton. Marie was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church. She loved to do needlework and make quilts, be outdoors and work in her flowerbed, and spend time with her family and grandbabies.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty (Keith Sullivan) Atkinson of Fountain City; daughter-in-law, Sharon Atkinson of Nineveh, Indiana; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Jim) Smith of Kentucky; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edgar G. Atkinson, who died October 17, 2006; son, Eddie L. Atkinson; parents; sister, Jean Bass; and brother, Vascoe Raines.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Marie L. Atkinson will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery. A memorial service with family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020