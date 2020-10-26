Marietta Sue Dennis
Hagerstown - Marietta Sue Dennis, 69, of Greenfield, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hancock Regional Hospital, Greenfield. Sue, as most of her friends knew her, was born on April 12, 1951 at Randolph County Hospital, Winchester, to Thomas E. and Mary E. (Wright) Dennis. Sue was a 1969 graduate of Nettle Creek High School and a graduate of Indiana University. She was employed as a librarian for several schools in New Mexico and Texas. She retired from Indianapolis Public Schools in 2011. Sue enjoyed her yellow collie dog, travelling and reading. She is survived by a sister, Jane Thomas, a brother, Philip Dennis (wife Linden) and a close friend, Merralynn Floyd. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com