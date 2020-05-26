|
|
Marija Marku
Richmond - Marija Marku, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Marija was born on September 20, 1930, in Delaj, Yugoslavia, to Pjeter and Tereze Ivezaj Lucaj. She had lived in Richmond since 2008. Marija was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela (James) Britto of Richmond; grandchildren, Anthony, Joseph, and Christy Britto; sisters, Mria Camaj, Lena Camaj, and Age Vulaj, all of Tuzi, Montenegro; brothers, Nik, Gjergj, Prek, and Lek Lucaj, all of Michigan; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Pjeter Marku, who died in 1992; parents; and two brothers.
Visitation for Marija Marku will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Private burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 27, 2020